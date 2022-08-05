Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,033,000 after acquiring an additional 191,968 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.52 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

