International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $3,884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $3,412,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of International Paper by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

