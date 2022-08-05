Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €111.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €112.00 ($115.46) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($117.53) price target on Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) price target on Vinci in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) price target on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Vinci Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DG opened at €93.10 ($95.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.73. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($91.55).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

