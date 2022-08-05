ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.15.

Shares of ARX opened at C$16.59 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The company has a market cap of C$11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.841644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total value of C$187,274.56. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total transaction of C$257,854.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

