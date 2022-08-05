Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $95.32 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

