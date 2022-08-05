Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Aecon Group stock opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.07 million and a PE ratio of 27.40. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$997.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

