Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$997.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

