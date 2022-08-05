Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Shares of ARE opened at C$10.96 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.07 million and a P/E ratio of 27.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.15.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

