Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Cormark

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.81.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.90. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 6,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

