Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.