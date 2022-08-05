Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $13.70. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,699 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $46,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cardlytics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $502.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.