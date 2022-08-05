Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $13.70. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,699 shares.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $46,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics
Cardlytics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $502.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.10.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
