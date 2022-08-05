ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 13,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,186,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 288,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

