JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 18,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 961,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JELD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 201,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,487. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.