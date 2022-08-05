Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 3606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.