Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $55.63. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 10,056 shares traded.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.54, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.