Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.51, but opened at $88.77. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $82.72, with a volume of 2,196 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

