Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 13.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating)’s share price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 33,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,502,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $936.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

