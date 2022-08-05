Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Down 8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) were down 8% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $157.17 and last traded at $157.76. Approximately 3,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.57.

The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1,847.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $40,116,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after buying an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

