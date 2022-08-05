SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $7.06. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 740,554 shares traded.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 375,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,699 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

