SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $7.06. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 740,554 shares traded.
SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
