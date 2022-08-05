Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $56.90. Alteryx shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 31,010 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

