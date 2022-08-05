Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $56.90. Alteryx shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 31,010 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
