Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Woodward traded as low as $87.44 and last traded at $93.29, with a volume of 1698968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.79.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

