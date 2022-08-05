Head-To-Head Comparison: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) versus USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 1 1 3.50 USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 25.79% 11.85% 1.03% USCB Financial 31.14% 53.40% 5.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Mercantile Bank and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.9% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and USCB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 2.76 $59.02 million $3.16 11.01 USCB Financial $67.42 million 3.51 $21.08 million ($4.31) -2.75

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats USCB Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 22 automated teller machines and 19 video banking machines. As of January 18, 2022, the company operated 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

