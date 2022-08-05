Financial Survey: D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) vs. Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Velocity Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.38 -$81.07 million ($0.52) -2.27 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51% Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 916.95%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Velocity Acquisition beats D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Velocity Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.