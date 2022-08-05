Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Varta Price Performance

OTCMKTS VARGF opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. Varta has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Varta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Varta from €113.00 ($116.49) to €95.00 ($97.94) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

