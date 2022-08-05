Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Grows By 19.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,465,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 1,224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.4 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.64) to €42.00 ($43.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($61.34) to €44.00 ($45.36) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

