Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Rises By 17.5%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 650,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.6 days.
Vivendi Stock Performance
VIVEF opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $13.84.
About Vivendi
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVEF)
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.