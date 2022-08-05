Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Grows By 17.9%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 409.0 days.

Shares of VLOUF opened at $9.45 on Friday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

