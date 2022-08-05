Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Grows By 17.9%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 409.0 days.
Vallourec Price Performance
Shares of VLOUF opened at $9.45 on Friday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.
About Vallourec
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vallourec (VLOUF)
