Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 718.53%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

