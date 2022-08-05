Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $670.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPEAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 670 ($8.21) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

