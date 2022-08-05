ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

IS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ironSource by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 514,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 350,602 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ironSource by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,478,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

