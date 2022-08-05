McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McKesson Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $337.81 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $192.38 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average of $305.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

