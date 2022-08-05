Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.41.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE TECK.B opened at C$37.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.37. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$19.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.