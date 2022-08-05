Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.41.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$37.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.37. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$19.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

