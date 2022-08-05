Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Q2 has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $96.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

