Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

