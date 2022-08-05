First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.38.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$19.19.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

