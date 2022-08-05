CIBC Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.62.

FM opened at C$21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.47. The stock has a market cap of C$14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

