CIBC Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$305.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38.

Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

