Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.9 %

ENB opened at C$55.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$112.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07. Enbridge has a one year low of C$46.88 and a one year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.66%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

