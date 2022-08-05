Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 122.20. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.47.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

