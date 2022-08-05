Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.63.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 122.20. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.47.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Further Reading
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.