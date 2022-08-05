StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,336.8 days.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

