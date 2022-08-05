SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SQI Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of SQIDF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

