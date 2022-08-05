SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SQI Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of SQIDF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About SQI Diagnostics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.