Waters Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.14.

NYSE WAT opened at $334.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.87 and its 200 day moving average is $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

