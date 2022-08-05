Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QSR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$75.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$83.09.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

