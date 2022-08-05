Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Issued By Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $69.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $57.95. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $85.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $26.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $52.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $26.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $30.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $109.68 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

FFH opened at C$674.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$493.00 and a 52-week high of C$716.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$675.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$658.34.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

