Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.24 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.34 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 128.87% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

