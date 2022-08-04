Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABNB. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.19.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

