Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

