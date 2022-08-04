Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

