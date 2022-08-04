IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

