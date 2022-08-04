AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $34,793,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI stock opened at $217.77 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

